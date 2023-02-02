Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,210 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 508.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 611,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,901,000 after acquiring an additional 510,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth approximately $24,742,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,699,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,463,000 after buying an additional 334,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 162.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 538,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,810,000 after acquiring an additional 332,785 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $75.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.94. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

