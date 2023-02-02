Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 443 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $54.46 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $60.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

