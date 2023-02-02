Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $133.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Argus from $128.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XOM. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.30.

XOM opened at $114.74 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $117.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $472.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

