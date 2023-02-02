Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.12-$6.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.82 billion-$5.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.02 billion. Ferrari also updated its FY23 guidance to 6.00-6.20 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RACE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ferrari from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($283.70) to €265.00 ($288.04) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ferrari from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $242.06.

Ferrari Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE:RACE traded up $12.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $265.48. 1,191,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,488. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $270.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.72 and a 200 day moving average of $209.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,168,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,787,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter worth approximately $3,327,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ferrari by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Stories

