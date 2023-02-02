Fetch.ai Hits Market Capitalization of $240.73 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001221 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $240.73 million and approximately $98.54 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00092492 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00061891 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010651 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001111 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00025339 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000718 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004433 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000235 BTC.
Fetch.ai Profile
FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Fetch.ai Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
