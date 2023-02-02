Fetch.ai Hits Market Capitalization of $240.73 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001221 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $240.73 million and approximately $98.54 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00092492 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00061891 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010651 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00025339 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.