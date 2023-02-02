Financial Contrast: Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) versus Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genenta Science and Vir Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genenta Science N/A N/A -$6.54 million N/A N/A Vir Biotechnology $1.10 billion 3.54 $528.58 million $8.49 3.43

Vir Biotechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Genenta Science.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genenta Science N/A N/A N/A Vir Biotechnology N/A 60.66% 45.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Genenta Science and Vir Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of Genenta Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Genenta Science shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Genenta Science and Vir Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genenta Science 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vir Biotechnology 0 2 3 0 2.60

Genenta Science currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $54.17, suggesting a potential upside of 85.76%. Given Genenta Science’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Genenta Science is more favorable than Vir Biotechnology.

Summary

Vir Biotechnology beats Genenta Science on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genenta Science

(Get Rating)

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter. It is also developing Temferon for use in the treatment of other solid tumor indications, locally advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, and intra-hepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies; and clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for chronic hepatitis B virus. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

