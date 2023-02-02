Financial Review: CAE (NYSE:CAE) versus Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CAE and Energy Vault, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE 0 1 4 0 2.80 Energy Vault 1 0 4 0 2.60

CAE currently has a consensus target price of $33.25, indicating a potential upside of 44.13%. Energy Vault has a consensus target price of $10.42, indicating a potential upside of 111.29%. Given Energy Vault’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than CAE.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAE $2.69 billion 2.73 $113.05 million $0.31 74.42 Energy Vault N/A N/A -$3.34 million N/A N/A

This table compares CAE and Energy Vault’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CAE has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Vault.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.0% of CAE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of Energy Vault shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Energy Vault shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CAE and Energy Vault’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE 3.42% 5.60% 2.40% Energy Vault N/A -8.98% -6.00%

Volatility and Risk

CAE has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Vault has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CAE beats Energy Vault on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAE

CAE, Inc. engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers. The Defence and Security segment offers a portfolio of training centers, training services, and simulation products across the air, land, naval, and public safety market. The Healthcare segment includes patient simulation, interventional and imaging simulation, center management solutions, and learning modules. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Patrick in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

