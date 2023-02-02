First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.80.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $36.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.62%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $178,193.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,062.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 2,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $113,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,126.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,852 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $178,193.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,062.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,869. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 220,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 41,468 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after acquiring an additional 28,456 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,244,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 97,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

