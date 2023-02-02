First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 552,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 418,967 shares.The stock last traded at $152.62 and had previously closed at $144.25.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Up 6.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 90.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 11.5% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

