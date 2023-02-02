Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Sells $847,520.00 in Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 23rd, Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89.
- On Wednesday, January 18th, Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11.
Shares of FISV traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,903,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,616. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.25 and its 200 day moving average is $101.74. The stock has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cadence Bank grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 3.0% during the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.
