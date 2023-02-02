Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,338 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Union Pacific worth $1,049,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 92,555 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,032,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 139,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 269,354 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $52,476,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.69. 268,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,317. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.76. The company has a market cap of $128.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

