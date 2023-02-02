Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 167,594 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,363,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,594 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $703,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. State Street Corp grew its position in 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,229,834,000 after buying an additional 94,802 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,837,000 after purchasing an additional 155,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,283,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.44. The stock had a trading volume of 574,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,537. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $166.73. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.17 and its 200 day moving average is $125.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.72%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

