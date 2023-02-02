Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.39 Billion Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,390,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.83.

Shares of GS stock traded up $2.78 on Thursday, hitting $368.49. 258,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $358.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.27%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,840,311 shares of company stock valued at $114,884,116. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

