Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $830.36 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 275,864 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.66% of Lam Research worth $830,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX traded up $9.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $539.45. 338,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,030. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $615.99. The stock has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.58.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.