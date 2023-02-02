Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 316,432 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,038,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 316,432 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 1.5% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.01% of American Express worth $2,028,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after buying an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in American Express by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after purchasing an additional 675,971 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,590,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $484,426,000 after buying an additional 38,706 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in American Express by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after buying an additional 357,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,104,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express Price Performance

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Shares of AXP traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.25. 625,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,869,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.00 and a 200 day moving average of $151.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

