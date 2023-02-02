Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 35,752 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,305,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,752 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $1,169,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TMO stock traded up $3.78 on Thursday, reaching $591.14. The company had a trading volume of 193,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $560.30 and a 200-day moving average of $549.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $618.35. The stock has a market cap of $231.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $653.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,976,653 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

