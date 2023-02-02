Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 402,290 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 402,290 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Intuit worth $755,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in Intuit by 27,658.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 4,546,017 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $293,917,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after acquiring an additional 575,174 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 308.0% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 685,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,162,000 after purchasing an additional 517,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Intuit by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.21.

Insider Activity

Intuit Stock Performance

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $10.95 on Thursday, reaching $446.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,677. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $579.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $395.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

