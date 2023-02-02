FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average of $46.80. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

