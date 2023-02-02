Flow 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $29.52 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and $29.52 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can now be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00004822 BTC on exchanges.

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,410,062,299 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

