Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.17

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.17 and last traded at $81.41, with a volume of 13258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDYPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flutter Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £158 ($195.13) to £166 ($205.01) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £129 ($159.32) to £150 ($185.25) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15,523.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.39.

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

