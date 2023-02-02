Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.74

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.74 and last traded at $64.71, with a volume of 43246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.93.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average is $56.31.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.19%.

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $417,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and have sold 28,335 shares worth $1,286,901. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 41.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 135.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

