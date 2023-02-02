Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTVGet Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.71-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion. Fortive also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.25-$3.40 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.62.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,445,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,134. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.24. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Fortive (NYSE:FTVGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fortive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

See Also

