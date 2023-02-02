Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.71-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion. Fortive also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.25-$3.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.62.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,445,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,134. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.24. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fortive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

