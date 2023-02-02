Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.37

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.37 and last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 840891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.07.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 40,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $169,693.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,935,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,432,615.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 40,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $169,693.98. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,935,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,432,615.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

