freenet (FRA:FNTN) Shares Up 0.9%

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €22.56 ($24.52) and last traded at €22.52 ($24.48). 191,195 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €22.31 ($24.25).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNTN. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($32.61) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($27.17) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.35) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.35) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.21.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

