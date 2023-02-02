fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Up to $2.82

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $3.02. fuboTV shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 1,564,657 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on fuboTV from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16.

Insider Activity

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 56.69% and a negative return on equity of 86.28%. The company had revenue of $224.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 61,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $167,789.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,252,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On fuboTV

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 525,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 115,116 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 82,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

(Get Rating)

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.