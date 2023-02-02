FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $10.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.71. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $20.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2023 earnings at $14.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.39 EPS.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.84 by C($0.96). The company had revenue of C$4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.50 billion.

OVV stock opened at C$63.12 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$48.94 and a 12 month high of C$79.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.67 billion and a PE ratio of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.40%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

