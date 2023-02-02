FY2023 EPS Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a research note issued on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.49. The consensus estimate for SL Green Realty’s current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

NYSE:SLG opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.11. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $83.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -218.12%.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.