G999 (G999) Price Hits $0.0023

G999 (G999) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, G999 has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $2,355.27 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00090465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00061033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010406 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00024652 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.