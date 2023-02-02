Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,991.00

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,991 ($24.59) and last traded at GBX 1,198 ($14.80), with a volume of 90449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,170 ($14.45).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Gamma Communications Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 1,966.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,101.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,105.62.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

Further Reading

