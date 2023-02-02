Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Stock Price Down 4%

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 58,001 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 57,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Gatekeeper Systems Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$21.48 million and a PE ratio of -122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.25.

About Gatekeeper Systems

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. Its mobile video solutions integrate high-definition digital video with the global positioning system (GPS) for real-time vehicle location, time, date, and telematics data; and provide a 360-degree view inside and outside vehicles.

