General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,939 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up 1.7% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 71.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.37. 11,067,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,558,479. The company has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.10.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.11.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

