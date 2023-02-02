General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,381,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 479,878 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Motors were worth $76,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in General Motors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 45,741 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in General Motors by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,394 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in General Motors by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 130,187 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 96,424 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 561,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after buying an additional 18,919 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Down 0.1 %

GM opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $55.55.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

