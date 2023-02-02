Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Dawson James

Dawson James started coverage on shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Genprex Price Performance
NASDAQ GNPX opened at $1.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of -0.33. Genprex has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43.
Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genprex
About Genprex
Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genprex (GNPX)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.