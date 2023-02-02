Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Dawson James

Dawson James started coverage on shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ GNPX opened at $1.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of -0.33. Genprex has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Genprex by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Genprex by 43.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genprex in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Genprex by 1,073.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Genprex by 18.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 20,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

