GensoKishi Metaverse One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.44 Million (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 45.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $389.44 million and $1.44 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000967 BTC on exchanges.

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

