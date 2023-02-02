GFG Capital LLC Buys 545 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,726 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.75. The stock had a trading volume of 543,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,530. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.38 and its 200 day moving average is $80.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

