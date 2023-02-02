GFG Capital LLC Buys 70 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 300.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,095.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,960 shares of company stock worth $4,893,041. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Up 3.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NOW traded up $17.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $491.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a PE ratio of 306.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $621.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $406.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.99.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading

