GFG Capital LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 0.8% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,593,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,599,104. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.20. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $131.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.93.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

