GFG Capital LLC Has $203,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,810 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,736,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,899,000 after buying an additional 234,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,438,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,531,000 after buying an additional 709,560 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.90. 2,073,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,549. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average is $74.13. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $81.01.

