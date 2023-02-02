GFG Capital LLC Invests $243,000 in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,380 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 77.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,582 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after buying an additional 129,395 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 57.1% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.10. 26,039,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,973,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.51. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $71.50.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.89 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 714.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RIVN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

