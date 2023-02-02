GFG Capital LLC Purchases 2,214 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.9% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $1,363,357,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,144 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $214,969,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $143,738,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 397.2% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,546,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.43. 16,626,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,506,705. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $129.40.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

