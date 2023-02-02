GFG Capital LLC Sells 17,854 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

GFG Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 758,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,854 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GFG Capital LLC owned about 0.77% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $18,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 70,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $31.42. 198,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,344. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $34.65.

