Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.60 to $7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.71. Gilead Sciences also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.60-$7.00 EPS.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.39. 10,760,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,531,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,350,000 after buying an additional 1,987,058 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,969,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,922,000 after buying an additional 430,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,251,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,097,000 after buying an additional 21,422 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

