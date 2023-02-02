Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.06 and last traded at $23.06. Approximately 2,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

Global X Solar ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAYS. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Global X Solar ETF by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 110,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 86,399 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Solar ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

