Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.20 to $10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.73. Globe Life also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.20-$10.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.14.

NYSE:GL traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,794. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $87.87 and a 1 year high of $123.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.35 and a 200-day moving average of $110.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.71%.

In related news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total value of $1,695,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total value of $1,695,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $1,524,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,699,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,373 shares of company stock worth $8,079,441. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

