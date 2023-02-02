GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.19–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.00 million-$170.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.15 million.

Shares of GPRO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.46. 2,995,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,620. GoPro has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.37.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. GoPro had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $305.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.54 million. Analysts expect that GoPro will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GoPro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of GoPro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,539,000 after buying an additional 410,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,208,000 after purchasing an additional 132,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 72,874 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,646,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 169,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

