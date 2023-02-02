Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.76

Shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 438013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Gores Holdings IX Trading Up 7.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 2.9% during the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 173,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the second quarter worth $48,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the third quarter worth $116,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter worth $199,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.