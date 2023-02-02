Governance OHM Price Hits $2,648.30 (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for approximately $2,648.30 or 0.11170014 BTC on exchanges. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and $151,156.01 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002926 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.29 or 0.00410223 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,826.91 or 0.28784488 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.00557272 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
