Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 236.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 94.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

LOPE stock opened at $117.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $117.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.54.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $173,133.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOPE shares. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

