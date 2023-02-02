Grand Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 77,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 0.8% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.52. 130,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,583. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $26.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60.

