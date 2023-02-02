Grand Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,554 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Grand Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,903. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.64 and a 200 day moving average of $105.51. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $113.94.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.